Ann Janica
1923 - 2020
BORN
July 10, 1923
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ann Janica's passing at the age of 97 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Chapel Of Hope in Hobbs, NM .

Published by Chapel Of Hope on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Chapel of Hope Funeral Home
3321 North Dal Paso Street, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Nov
19
Rosary
3:00p.m.
St. Helena Catholic Church
100 E. Bender, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Helena Catholic Church
100 E. Bender, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Funeral services provided by:
Chapel Of Hope
