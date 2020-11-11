Menu
Ann Kaczmarczyk
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 18, 1934
DIED
November 9, 2020
Ann Kaczmarczyk's passing at the age of 86 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Koller Funeral Home, Inc. in Philadelphia, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Koller Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Koller Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Funeral service
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Holy Family Church
234 Hermitage St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19128
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Holy Family Church
234 Hermitage Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19127
Funeral services provided by:
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
