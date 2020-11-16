Menu
Ann Kefauver
1946 - 2020
August 8, 1946
November 13, 2020
Ann Kefauver's passing at the age of 74 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home in Middletown, MD .

Published by Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Christ Reformed United Church of Christ Cemetery
, Middletown, Maryland
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home
Miss Kefauver was my typing and steno teacher at South Carroll High School in 1969-1970. A sweet person and kind teacher. Sympathy to her family
Donna Fleming Ecker
November 15, 2020