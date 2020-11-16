Menu
Ann Kish
1963 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1963
DIED
November 13, 2020
Ann Kish's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, OH .

Published by Freck Funeral Chapel on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral services provided by:
Freck Funeral Chapel
Jan, although it's been many years since we were in school, I was so shocked to hear of Ann's passing. I am so, so very sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers!

Jane Blanke (Denko)
JANE BLANKE
Classmate
November 15, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Tom. My condolences to you and your family.

Paul Forquer
Paul Forquer
Friend
November 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss Tom ,my Condolences to you and your family .I was an old friend of Ann's ,very lovely lady .Sincerely Sal Briner
November 14, 2020