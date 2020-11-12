Ann Kudzinski's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Geibel Funeral Home in Butler, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ann in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Geibel Funeral Home website.
Published by Geibel Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
