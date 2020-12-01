Menu
Ann Lemmond
1928 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1928
DIED
November 25, 2020
Ann Lemmond's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home - Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, TX .

Published by Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home - Mount Vernon on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Sam B. Harvey Funeral Home - Mount Vernon
