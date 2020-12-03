Menu
Ann McAteer
1947 - 2020
BORN
March 12, 1947
DIED
November 24, 2020
Ann McAteer's passing at the age of 73 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home in Kearny, NJ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ann in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Stephen's Church
141 Washington Avenue, Kearny, New Jersey 07032
Funeral services provided by:
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
