Ann McRory, age 96, went to be with our Lord on the morning of Thursday August 6, 2020. A long time Peters Township resident, she passed at home peacefully in her sleep. Ann was the wife of the late Charles McRory, Jr., a Marine Corps veteran of World War II. She was also preceded in death by her parents John and Mary Deigan Connor and sister Cecelia Bowser.
Ann was the beloved mother of four children. She is survived by daughter Beverly (Jack) Pester of Boca Raton, Florida and three sons Rory McRory of McMurray, Thomas (Leanne) McRory of Cecil and Francis (Jennifer) McRory of Canton, Georgia. She has eight grandchildren; Kathleen Pester, Kelly (Eric) Damerow, Daniel McRory, Andrew McRory, Evelyn (Kyle) McReynolds, Kyle McRory, Taylor McRory and Connor McRory and one greatgrandchild Molly Damerow. Ann has two nieces Kathy and Janice Bowser of Arlington, Texas.
Ann, born July 9, 1924, loved her Catholic faith and was a 1942 graduate of St. Mary of the Mount High School on Mount Washington in Pittsburgh. Ann and her husband "Mac" married in 1948, soon moving to the Pittsburgh suburbs where they raised their four children. After many years of devoting her life to her family, Ann went to work for the Peters Township school system where she was well liked by both co-workers and the students. She retired in her late sixties becoming more active in the Women of St. Benedict. Ann was one of the original members of the parish and she loved her friends and activities in the church. In 2015 Ann suffered a stroke limiting her activity. The family sends a special thank you out to the ladies from Home Instead especially Jesy and Jackie from The Heart who lovingly cared for our mother in the last years of her life. Also, a thank you to Mary Ann who regularly administered to Mom's spiritual needs.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made in Ann McRory's name to the Women of St. John XXIII (formerly the Women of St. Benedict).
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday August 11th at St Benedict the Abbot (St John XXIII). All attendees are required to wear a mask and be spaced appropriately. Ann will be laid to eternal rest at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. To virtually attend the Funeral Services (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8327360697
) and interment (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81835898621
), please use the corresponding Zoom links provided.
Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, 724-941-3211.
