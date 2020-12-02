Menu
Ann Miller
1943 - 2020
BORN
January 18, 1943
DIED
November 20, 2020
Ann Miller's passing at the age of 77 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belton Stroup Funeral Home in Fairborn, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Belton Stroup Funeral Home website.

Published by Belton Stroup Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, OH 45324
Ann was my sister..We grew up together and will always love and miss her calls and going to visit her. i love you Ann. Rest in peace with God..

Jeanette Claypool
Sister
November 25, 2020