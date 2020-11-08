Formerly of Braddock, current resident of LGAR Health and Rehabilitation, age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020.



Preceded in death by her siblings; Mary Osselburn, Helen Pawlowski, Agnes Verba, Andrew Ontko, Michael Ontko, and John Ontko.



Dedicated caregiver to Ann was her great-niece, Dolly (Jim) Kaclik.



Godmother of Michele (Steve) Pawlowski-Grieco.



Ann is survived by her niece, Susan (Kenny) Regrut along with 4 generations of loving great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by numerous nieces and nephews.



Ann worked for over 40 years at the Nabisco factory in East Liberty before retiring. In her early years, she greatly enjoyed spending time with friends in her hometown of Braddock. She was an avid baker, cooker and enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.



Friends welcome Sunday, November 8th from 2-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 9th at 11:30 a.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, funeral home visitors will be required to wear a face mask or covering.



Ann will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.



The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at LGAR Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care they provided to Ann for over 14 years.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.