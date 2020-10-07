Ann Osella, Age 97 of Bridgeville, passed away Monday October 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Alex Osella.; loving mother of Thomas (Barbara) Osella and Richard (the late Mary) Osella. she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15233.



Published by Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.