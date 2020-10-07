Menu
Ann Osella
1923 - 2020
BORN
July 21, 1923
DIED
October 6, 2020
Ann Osella, Age 97 of Bridgeville, passed away Monday October 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Alex Osella.; loving mother of Thomas (Barbara) Osella and Richard (the late Mary) Osella. she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society, 1101 Western Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017
Oct
9
Service
11:00a.m.
Beinhauer-Fryer Funeral & Cremation Service
430 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017
