Ann Palumbo
1944 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1944
DIED
January 1, 2020
Ann Palumbo's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, January 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website.

Published by Vander Plaat Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, New Jersey 07481
Nov
23
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
315 Prospect St., Midland Park, New Jersey
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Church of the Nativity
315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, New Jersey 07432
