Ann Roper
1939 - 2020
BORN
April 18, 1939
DIED
October 17, 2020
Ann Roper's passing at the age of 81 on Saturday, October 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Olpin Stevens Funeral Home in Delta, UT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Olpin Stevens Funeral Home website.

Published by Olpin Stevens Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 11:20a.m.
Olpin Stevens Funeral Home-Delta
444 W 100 S, Delta, Utah 84624
Oct
23
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Olpin Stevens Funeral Home-Delta
444 W 100 S, Delta, Utah 84624
Olpin Stevens Funeral Home
