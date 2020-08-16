On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, Ann Sydavar Schwartz (age 96) of Monroeville, died peacefully of natural causes. She was the beloved wife of John F. Schwartz who passed in 2005, and loving mother of son, Lawrence J. Schwartz (age 24) who died tragically in 1972, and daughter, Patricia A. Schwartz Fitzsimmons (age 69), who passed earlier this year at the end of March, not from the virus. She was a lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, born to Ukrainian immigrant parents, Alex and Mary Sydavar, who later became naturalized U.S. citizens. She was the remaining member of her "Greatest Generation" of siblings, having been predeceased by her older brother, John Sydavar; younger brother, Edward Sydavar; and her older sister, Marie S. Daggs. When she was young, Ann's family endured a life of struggle and poverty, and more hardship during the Great Depression. Although they lived briefly in OH, they stayed in the Pittsburgh area, where her hard working father worked in the steel mills, and her mother cleaned offices. The family settled in McKees Rocks where other Ukrainian and Polish immigrants lived in the "Bottoms." After graduating from high school, Ann worked in a doctor's office, and after her marriage to John, she worked for about 20 years at the department store Kaufmann's. Since she loved to read, she enjoyed working in their book department. After her children were born, she worked part-time there, but was primarily a good wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved to cook and take care of her garden. Her home always had beautiful pots of flowers around and in the garden. She and her husband had a large vegetable garden and she was proud to be able to eat what she had grown. While her husband had many interesting hobbies, and saved all kinds of collections, Ann enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting things that she didn't have as a child, hoping they would be valuable later. Ann had no grandchildren, but had nine nieces and nephews. Two nephews, Russell Daggs and Dennis Sydavar have passed on, but the remaining family members are: Janice (Tom) Wiley of Annapolis, MD; Glenn Daggs of Laurel, MD; Carol Lynn (David) Lanzone of SC; Mary Sydavar-Russell (John) of Baltimore, MD; Helen (Nell) Sydavar of Greenbelt, MD; Thomas Sydavar of Crofton, MD; and Gregory Sydavar of Greenbelt, MD. She is also survived by her son-in-law, David Fitzsimmons of East McKeesport, PA. Ann also loved animals, especially cats, and adopted dogs and cats over the years that were orphaned strays that became beloved pets. Ann and John were members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroeville. The family wishes to thank Concordia Lutheran Assisted Living at Ridgewood Place and the Good Samaritan Hospice for the excellent and loving care given to Ann. If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the organizations mentioned above. God Bless Ann, and those that loved her. Private interment will be at a later date.





Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.