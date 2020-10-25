Ann Marie (Gergos) Shaffer



Age 102 of Monroeville, PA, passed away on October 23, 2020 at home, with her loving daughter by her side.



Ann was born on February 18, 1918 to Marko and Mary (Klauson) Gergos. She was the beloved wife to the late Albert Shaffer.



Ann enjoyed working for the University of Pittsburgh's cafeteria and Student Center for over 20 years. She retired in 1986 and always said that working for Pitt was the best job ever and enjoyed spending time with the students.



She was an avid reader and created beautiful needle point and embroidery. She loved to cook and her specialty was stuffed cabbage and baking for her family and friends for the holidays. Ann was also a sports fan, especially to the Pittsburgh Penguins.



The family would like to thank the staff of 365 Hospice for all of their excellent care and support, especially, Paula, Debbie, Ashley, and Melissa.



Loving mother of daughters, Monica (John) Heckman and Marcia Ann Bavolar; devoted grandmother to Jack, Alexis, Charles, Elsa, and Allen, and great-grandmother to nine, beautiful great-grandchildren; Ann was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Barbara, Lillian, Nick, and Charles, and son-in-law, Charles Bavolar.



The family wishes to postpone services for a later date. We will announce the details once service information is available.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.