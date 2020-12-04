Menu
Ann Wilson
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1942
DIED
December 2, 2020
Ann Wilson's passing at the age of 78 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lunsford Funeral Home in Cuthbert, GA .

Published by Lunsford Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lunsford Funeral Home
54 Court St., Cuthbert, Georgia 39840
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Lunsford Funeral Home
54 Court St., Cuthbert, Georgia 39840
Funeral services provided by:
Lunsford Funeral Home
