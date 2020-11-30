Menu
Anna Anastasiou
1958 - 2020
BORN
November 14, 1958
DIED
November 27, 2020
Anna Anastasiou's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester in Colchester, CT .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD, Colchester, CT 06415
Funeral services provided by:
AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
Anna is a beautiful soul. She exuded love, joy and caring in everything she did and touched the hearts of everyone who knew her. Sending my deepest sympathies to her family. May many wonderful memories sustain you through this time.
Lillian Atkins
Friend
November 30, 2020
a loved one
November 30, 2020
a loved one
November 30, 2020
I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Anna. She was one of the soccer moms I met and connected with while our kids were growing up in Colchester. I always was so happy to see her at Family Pizza when i went in once a week, I knew I was going to get a hug and a warm greeting as we chatted & caught up about kids and grandkids. I true gift to the community who will be surely missed. My condolences to the family. I hope you find peace in knowing how blessed you all were to have her in your lives.
Marion Chmielecki
Friend
November 30, 2020
God needed another Angel. Her kindness, generosity and friendship touched us all and those who knew her are better people because of it. May the memories of Anna bring a smile to your faces that will fill your hearts with love. In prayer I send condolences.
Denis Lacroix
Acquaintance
November 30, 2020
I’m so saddened to hear of Annas passing. She was such a amazing woman, truly one of the nicest people I’ve ever known. A huge heart with a lot of love. Condolences to your family.
Sincerely,
Christine Morgan
Christine Morgan
Friend
November 29, 2020