Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna Butchko
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1928
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
St. Vincent DePaul Society
Vincent DePaul Society
Anna Butchko's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
434 Norton Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228
Nov
21
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Cecilia Catholic Church
434 Norton Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228
Funeral services provided by:
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.