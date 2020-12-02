Menu
Anna Casey
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 7, 1935
DIED
November 26, 2020
Anna Casey's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home in West Springfield, MA .

Published by Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Toomey-O'Brien Funeral Home
1043 Westfield Street, West Springfield, MA 01089
GUEST BOOK
Sorry to hear about peg I worked with her at vna she was a good soul my condolences to her family
Margaret Touw
Coworker
December 1, 2020