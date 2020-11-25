Menu
Anna Dlugolecki
1931 - 2020
BORN
April 17, 1931
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Army
Anna Dlugolecki's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spencer Funeral Home in East Hampton, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Spencer Funeral Home website.

Published by Spencer Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Liturgy
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Church
Farmington Ave, New Britain, Connecticut
I want to extend my deepest sympathy to the entire family. Anna was a dear friend to my grandmother, who lived next door for many many years. She was the sweetest most kind hearted lady. She often brought my grandmother to church with her until my grandmother’s passing in 2002. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May she rest in the holy arms of Jesus. God Bless! Maria Merithew
Maria Merithew
Friend
November 22, 2020
With heartfelt sympathy to the Dlugolecki Family. I know Anna will be dearly missed but the memories you shared will remain forever. May you find comfort during your time of need. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
Crystal
November 18, 2020