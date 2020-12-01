Anna Gleason's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Short & Rowe Funeral Home in Marlborough, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Short & Rowe Funeral Home website.
Published by Short & Rowe Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
