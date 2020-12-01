Menu
Anna Gleason
1930 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1930
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Alzheimer's Association
Anna Gleason's passing at the age of 90 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Short & Rowe Funeral Home in Marlborough, MA .

Published by Short & Rowe Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Cemetery
Beach St, Marlborough, Massachusetts 01752
Funeral services provided by:
Short & Rowe Funeral Home
