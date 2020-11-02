Anna Maria "Mia" (Hellwig) Hitson, age 89, of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania died peacefully at Friendship Village of South Hills on October 31, 2020.
Mia was born in Bad Hersfeld, Germany. In 1959 she ventured to America. In Akron, Ohio, she rented an apartment just steps apart from her from future husband. Married life took them to live in DC, Columbus, Wheeling, and Pittsburgh. She gained US citizenship, but Germany never left her heart and she returned often. Mia's greatest joys were becoming a mother, Aunt, Tante, and Oma.
Not all of Mia's friends played bridge, but plenty sure did! Whether cards were flying or not, she relished being with friends and meeting new people. Her family knows Mia's memory will live on through them all.
Mia was predeceased in June by her loving husband of 60 years Charlie Fred Hitson, and her parents Peter and Klara (Stüllein) Hellwig. She is survived by her son Charles Peter, daughter-in-law Gillian Lewis Hitson, and their children Spencer Peter, Charles Richard, and Katherine Rose, all of Simsbury, CT. She is also survived by her brother Ernst Hellwig (Karin), nieces Amanda (Hitson) Cassity, Barbara Hellwig (Sven), Christine (Hellwig) Wagenbrenner, nephew Oliver Hellwig (Gitti) and their children Mary Grace, Jed, Jakob, Niklas, Paul, Filippa, and Max.
To all of the wonderful people who supported and cared for Mia to allow her to remain in her home surrounded by familiar sights and sounds, you cannot be thanked enough.
Mia will be laid to rest with Charlie at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. A celebration of her life will be held as the pandemic will safely allow. Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 15317, 724-941-3211.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory are welcome to Washington National Cathedral, conceived as a great church for national purposes that serves as a welcoming house of prayer for all people regardless of origin or faith, online or mail c/o PO Box 98283, Washington, DC 20090-8283 (https://cathedral.org/support-ministries/
) or to the charity of your choice
.
Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.