Anna Howell
1958 - 2020
BORN
April 4, 1958
DIED
December 1, 2020
Anna Howell's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Cincinnati, OH .

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
