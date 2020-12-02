Anna Hunter's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Mt. Holly Springs, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. website.
Published by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
