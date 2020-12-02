Menu
Anna Hunter
1932 - 2020
July 18, 1932
November 24, 2020
Anna Hunter's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Mt. Holly Springs, PA .

Published by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this most difficult time. Love Mary and family
Mary Benson
November 29, 2020
Ah...sorry to hear about your mom..She was a great person and enjoyed being around her at her stay at cumberland..She will be missed..
Buck barbour
November 27, 2020
Momma, I love you with all my heart I will miss forever.
Rhonda Sweger
November 27, 2020