Anna Kiefer
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 18, 1936
DIED
August 1, 2020
Anna Kiefer's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, August 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Steighner Funeral Home in Chicora, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Steighner Funeral Home
Corner of Main and E. Slippery Rock Streets, Downtown Chicora, Pennsylvania 16025
