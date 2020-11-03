Formerly of East Pittsburgh, age 72, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.



Beloved sister of Peter Margaros.



Loving daughter of the late Jack and Dimitra Margaros.



Cherished granddaughter of Anargyros "Pete" "Pappou" and Anna Samaras; Peter and Aretie Margaros.



Also survived by 3 nephews and preceded in death by 3 aunts and 1 uncle.



Annoula was a 1966 graduate of East Pittsburgh High School and a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she received a Bachelors Degree.



She worked for over 45 years as the Grants Administrator at the University of Pittsburgh before retiring in 2015. Annoula was devout member of the Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church in East Pittsburgh. At Ypapanti, she served on numerous social and religious committees, and was a Past President of the Philoptochos group. Annoula greatly enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling and treasured the time spent with friends and family.



Friends welcome Wednesday from 2-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; (412) 824-8800, where a Trisagion will be held at 6:30 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors will be required to wear face masks of coverings.



Additional Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30 – 10 a.m. in Presentation of Christ Greek Orthodox Church (Ypapanti), where a Funeral Service will be held at 10 a.m.



Annoula will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery.









Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.