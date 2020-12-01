Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna Morris
1944 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1944
DIED
November 24, 2020
Anna Morris's passing at the age of 76 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am from the Herrin High School Class of 76. I had Mrs. Morris for 2 years. She was an exceptional teacher who challenged her students. She was one of my favorites. My sympathy to those close to her.
Rebecca Graham
November 28, 2020
David, Eugene and I extend our sympathy on the passing of dear, kind Anna. She was a gentle soul who cared for all passing creatures in need. Her contributions as an educator live beyond her. With deepest condolences for your loss. Anna will be greatly missed in the neighborhood and in the professional organizations to which she devoted much energy.
Pat Bullard
November 27, 2020