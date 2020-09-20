Menu
Anna Marie Naughton
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1957
DIED
September 18, 2020
Obituary of Anna Marie Naughton

Of Braddock, age 63, passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020.

Beloved sister of Mark (Patti) Naughton and David Naughton.

Loving aunt of David and Kathy Naughton.

Dear best friend of Julie Hruska.

She is also survived by numerous friends and cousins.

Anna Marie worked as an LPN for countless years where she enjoyed helping others and those in her community.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday 5-8 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Braddock.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
Sep
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish
1024 Maple Way, Braddock, Pennsylvania
