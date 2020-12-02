Menu
Anna Norris
1930 - 2020
BORN
August 20, 1930
DIED
November 30, 2020
Anna Norris's passing at the age of 90 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
200 S. Washington Ave., Cleveland, Texas 77327
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Neal Funeral Home
200 S. Washington Ave., Cleveland, Texas 77327
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home
