Anna Pinkston's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Funeral Home in Wellston, OK .
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Funeral Home website.
Published by Lehman Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
