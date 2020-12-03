Menu
Anna Planamento
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 13, 1925
DIED
November 26, 2020
Anna Planamento's passing at the age of 95 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd in Springfield, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd website.

Published by O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Viewing
10:00a.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, Pennsylvania 19064
Funeral services provided by:
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
