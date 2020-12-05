Menu
Anna Poole
1931 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1931
DIED
December 1, 2020
Anna Poole's passing at the age of 89 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Chapel of Sunset Hills Burial Park
5001 Everhard Rd. NW, Canton, Ohio 44718
Funeral services provided by:
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
