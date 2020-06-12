Anna Elizabeth Squires Poulsen completed her journey on earth and returned home to her Heavenly Father on June 12, 2020. She was 82 years old. Ann was born in Brigham City, Utah on August 20, 1937 to Merrill and Louie Fox Squires. During her early childhood she lived with her parents, sister and two brothers in Corinne, Utah. Her early years in Corinne were filled with farm life, riding horses, feeding cows and chickens and helping her father in the beet fields. When she was eight years old, she moved with her family to Brigham City where she attended school and graduated from Box Elder High School. As a teen-ager she worked as a waitress at the Peach City diner in Brigham City. Also during her teen-age years she met her high school sweetheart Leon Poulsen. On June 10, 1955, Leon and Ann were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple. After they were married they lived in Washington Terrace, Utah for two years, Roy, Utah for two years and then bought a home in Riverdale, Utah where they lived for over 60 years. Following two years of marriage their first of four children was born. Ann was a wonderful mother who loved her children unconditionally. For 65 years Ann and Leon were loving and devoted companions who shared many challenges and joyful adventures together.Early in Ann's marriage she was a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. After her kids were in school, she worked part time at the Riverdale City Office in addition to being a homemaker. The pinnacle of her professional career was her 20 years working at Weber State University in the Grants and Contracts Department. During this time, she had many good friends and colleagues and enjoyed her association with diverse faculty members. She was admired for her meticulous and professional manner and was respected by all who worked with her.Ann loved reading and gardening. She grew flowers and tended a large vegetable garden, many fruit trees and a raspberry patch that she was proud of. And she loved to share the vegetables and fruit with family and friends. In addition to her gardening, she stayed active by walking. Three or four days a week she would walk two miles and her neighbors would often comment about the fast pace of her walks. She was a member of the Red Hat Society which included many of her friends and colleagues from her years working at Weber State University. But most of all she loved being with her family. She loved camping with family, holiday parties and dinners and Sunday dinners with kids and grandkids. After Ann and Leon both retired, they enjoyed travelling in their motor home, camping and relaxing in the peace of the mountains. One of their favorite trips were the winters that they spent with the snow-bird crowd in southern Arizona and Mexico which included many of their long-time friends from Riverdale.Ann was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ. She exemplified a true disciple of Jesus Christ with her love, compassion and caring for all those around her. She accepted numerous church callings over the years in the Primary, Young Women's organization and the Relief Society including sharing her talent as an accomplished organist and pianist. Most importantly, she taught her children gospel principles by word and example. From 1999 to 2001 Ann and Leon served in the Ogden-Inter City Service Mission for the Church. She was grateful for the opportunity to serve and develop new friendships and the people she met loved her gentle and kind spirit.Ann is survived by her husband Leon and four children: Steve (Deena) Poulsen, LeAnn (Ray) Vega, Kevin (Kathy) Poulsen, Sharon (Lex) Puffer; brother David (Sherry) Squires; sister-in-law JoAnn Squires; sister-in-law Beth Whitaker; sister-in-law Carol (Gerald) Jensen; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Lola Mary Squires, her sister Merri Lou Peterson and her brother Wray Squires.The family would like to thank the Staff of Stoney Brooke Assisted Living, Petersen Farms Assisted Living/Memory Care and the hospice staff who provided loving care to Ann during the final days of her life.Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.