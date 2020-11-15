Menu
Anna Seaton
1916 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1916
DIED
November 14, 2020
Anna Seaton's passing at the age of 104 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, IN 47715
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
GUEST BOOK
To the family of Anna you are in my Prayers and thoughts so sorry for your loss I knew Anna from coming into the World Wide Mission Consignment Shop she was the sweetest lady God Bless
Martha Hayes
Acquaintance
November 15, 2020
Anna May along with her sister Bessie Bowen, my grandmother, taught me to make Pickled beets and home made Apple butter. Along with my mom we shared some great times in the kitchen. Once she called to tell me there was a place that had chickens for sale real cheap. She said let's go pick up Bessie and check it out. Of course I said yes because anything with those two was an adventure. When we get there there were plenty of chickens but.....they were all alive! So, Grandma said she wanted x amount and Anna May told them how many she wanted and I said "I'll pass." They talked me into it so all the chickens were put in my husband's company station wagon and we took off for my house. We got on the deck and they started killing the chickens....I couldn't watch. I remember them putting the chickens in hot water and plucking feathers. I kept giving them excuses for me leaving because the smell was the worst I had ever smelled and still is and that was 1978. I got out of the plucking but then they started cutting them into legs, breasts and etc then told me if I wanted any of the chickens I had to help. All I wanted was to be as far away from those chickens as I could be so I did as I was told. We finally got them wrapped for the freezer and I thanked Goodness I had a freezer in my garage because I knew those chickens were not going into my house. My husband came home and wanted to know if I wanted to BBQ chicken for supper. I ran for the bathroom before I got sick. Yes, Anna May was special. She was special to me as a kid and also as an adult. Going to miss her a bunch but I'll have my memories. God give her everything in heaven she deserves. Amen.
Becky McIntosh
Family
November 14, 2020