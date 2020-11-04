Anna Marie Zinie Vande Myle



February 5, 1970 to November 2, 2020



Our beautiful Anna "B" left this world on November 2, 2020, she was 50 years young. She loved to travel and was a gypsy at heart but always returned home to Utah where she had a handsome son Michael Zinie, a beautiful daughter Misty Howell and her twin sons Michael and McKay Garfield. She has three grandchildren that were her pride and joy Olivia, Hazel and Milo.



She leaves behind her sister Rebecca Zinie (Wayne Riese) and Cheryl Olsen (David), and her father Milo Zinie and mom Coleen Wood. Many nieces and nephews who are heart broken and birthday's will never be the same without our yearly phone call of "They Say It's Your Birthday".



She also leaves behind many friends she met along the way. A special thank you to Mary who has always been there for her and to Samantha Allen for being like a second daughter to her.



She was preceded in death by her son Jaried Zinie and her baby sister Michelle Soward.



Until we meet again our beautiful sister, we will continue to love you and will give your grandbabies a hug and kiss from you.



A viewing will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W. Roy, Utah. A graveside service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, 11:00 AM at Hooper City Cemetery 5301 S 6300 W Hooper, Utah



Due to COVID 19 restrictions, precautions, masks are required by those who attend. Please also adhere to social distancing practices. If you have any symptoms, please respect the health of others by returning home and calling upon the family at another time. Attendance numbers may be determined by local or state guidelines.









Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.