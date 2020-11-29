Anna Weiss's passing at the age of 94 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home in Aspinwall, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anna in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home website.
Published by Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home on Nov. 29, 2020.
