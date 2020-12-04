Menu
Anna Wiggs
1932 - 2020
BORN
August 1, 1932
DIED
December 1, 2020
Anna Wiggs's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Dec
4
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Funeral services provided by:
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
