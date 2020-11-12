Annabelle Anderson's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Annabelle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service website.
Published by Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service on Nov. 12, 2020.
