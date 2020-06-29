Annabelle Bateman Price Hedges Pippitt, born in Ogden, Utah on January 10, 1927 passed away in Kaysville, Utah on June 21, 2020. Parents: Fred H. Bateman and Arlean Taylor Bateman. Married to Bill Hedges who passed away early in 1978. She later married Eugene Pippitt who passed away in 2001. Siblings: Eugene Bateman (LaVon), Fred T. Bateman (Gaileen). Children: Rodney B. Hedges, Elizabeth Ann Hedges. Five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.



Anne spent many years working for Twin Falls Bank. She enjoyed travelling, playing cards, and spending time with her family. Even at 93 years old she still had a fun loving and humorous personality. She took trips across the United States and spent a month visiting in China. She also loved fishing, baseball games, playing golf, and steak dinners.



Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT. For those who attend please observe precautions for the safety of those who attend.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.