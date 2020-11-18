AnnaMary Wanza's passing at the age of 69 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of AnnaMary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE website.
Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Nov. 18, 2020.
