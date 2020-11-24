Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Annamay Gazinski
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 17, 1925
DIED
July 22, 2020
Annamay Gazinski's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home in Hartford, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Annamay in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
27
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Hustisford Cemetery
Highway 60 & Lake Drive, Hustisford, Wisconsin 53034
Funeral services provided by:
Berndt-Ledesma Funeal Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.