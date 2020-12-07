Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
AnnaMay Navarra
1936 - 2020
BORN
May 27, 1936
DIED
December 4, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
AnnaMay Navarra's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home in Charleroi, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of AnnaMay in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Spallino Funeral Home
819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Pennsylvania 15022
Dec
10
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Spallino Funeral Home
819 Fallowfield Ave., Charleroi, Pennsylvania 15022
Funeral services provided by:
Carl J. Spallino Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.