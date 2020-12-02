Menu
Anne Calixte
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1935
DIED
November 17, 2020
Anne Calixte's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Island Memorial Funeral Home in East Orange, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
8:30a.m. - 9:00a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
52 Smith St, Elizabeth, Jersey 07201
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
9:00a.m.
St. Michael's Catholic Church
52 Smith St, Elizabeth, Jersey 07201
Funeral services provided by:
Island Memorial Funeral Home
