On September 4th, 2020,



Friday, in the late evening hours, Anne-Dore Eva Agnese Seng went home to her



Lord and Savior. Survived by her two siblings, Monika and Ernst-Ottomar, her



three children Martin, Anne, and Wolfgang, as well as 13 grand- and 20 great-grandchildren.



She will be missed and kept alive in loving memory.











The nature of dying resulted in a



merciful death where it was sudden with ease, and with the support of family. Up



until her last hours of life, Anne was her happy and energetic self, full of joy.



She engaged in her favorite pastime of gardening, baking, hiking, walking, writing,



reading, playing board and card games, and spending quality time with family



and friends. During early morning hours, Anne dedicated and prioritized time to



God, meditating on His word and in prayer. She was a very devout and faithful



servant, and a strong prayer warrior. Anne inspired others through sharing her



life story and faith journey.











Anne-Dore was born in Brieg



(Schlesien), to Ernst-Wolfgang Scupin and Eva Scupin (maiden name von Bojan). Having



fled the destruction and devastation of World-War II, Anne-Dore and her family



moved to Muenchen, Germany, with her siblings and parents. There she completed



nursing school and received a diploma as a health-care worker.











On June 17th 1959, Anne-Dore



married Johann Ernst Seng and became a missionary wife. As a missionary couple



they served 36 years on the mission field, sponsored through LIebenzell, in



Micronesia, Canada, and Germany. In 1995, Anne-Dore and Ernst went into



retirement. They moved to Feuchtwangen, Germany in 1996 into their own house. Anne-Dore



spent the last five years of her life in transition between Germany and the US.



She decided to live with her granddaughter for the last year in Layton, UT.











A scripture passage that Anne-Dore



held close to her heart was Psalm 23 v. 4-6:



Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I fear no evil, for you are with



me; your rod and staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the



presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil, my cup overflows. Surely



goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in



the house of the Lord forever.









Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.