Anne Flynn's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown & Hickey Funeral Home in Belmont, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home website.
Published by Brown & Hickey Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
