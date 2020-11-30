Menu
Anne Jones
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1935
DIED
November 27, 2020
Anne Jones's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Leach & Thomas Funeral Home in Ossining, NY .

Published by Leach & Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Augustine Church
381 North Highland Ave., Ossining, New York 10562
Dec
2
Interment
12:45p.m.
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
540 North Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, New York 10591
Funeral services provided by:
Leach & Thomas Funeral Home
