Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anne Markezich
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1934
DIED
December 5, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Anne Markezich's passing at the age of 86 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kassly Mortuary in Fairview Heights, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Anne in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kassly Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Kassly Mortuary on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kassly Mortuary
9900 St. Clair Avenue, Fairview Heights, IL 62208
Funeral services provided by:
Kassly Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.