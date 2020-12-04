Menu
Anne Penn
1926 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1926
DIED
December 2, 2020
Anne Penn's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola in Macon, GA .

Published by Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Riverside Cemetery
1301 Riverside Drive, Macon, Georgia
Funeral services provided by:
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
The best woman I have ever met!! I love you Mamama! Thank you for everything!
Katie & Derek Thomas
Family
December 3, 2020