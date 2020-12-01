Menu
Annette Asher
1938 - 2020
BORN
May 28, 1938
DIED
November 27, 2020
Annette Asher's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northern Indiana Funeral Care in Fort Wayne, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Orange Cemetery
Dec
2
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Orange Township Cemetery
County Road 175 East, Brimfield, Indiana 46784
Funeral services provided by:
Northern Indiana Funeral Care
GUEST BOOK
Prayers and God's Blessings.
Karen Ellert-Flory Family
Friend
November 29, 2020
She will greatly missed by all was a friend of my mother always seeing her in the stores in kendallville she loved to chat most friendly person you ever meet yours truly Terry L.Wagner
Terry L Wagner
Friend
November 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
scott lindsey
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020