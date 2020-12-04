Menu
Annette Daniels
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 29, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
Annette Daniels's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville in Monroeville, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville website.

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
